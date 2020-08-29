Leeds smash transfer record with signing of Spain forward Rodrigo

A big bit of business for Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds United have broken their transfer record after securing the signature of striker Rodrigo Moreno Machado from Valencia.

Rodrigo has signed a four-year deal with Leeds which will run until the summer of 2024. The fee for the 29-year-old is believed to be in the region of £30m.

In Rodrigo’s six seasons with Valencia, the striker scored 59 goals across all competitions in 220 appearances.

Before this, he lined out for Portuguese side Benfica where he scored 27 goals in 67 league appearances.

Rodrigo is the latest player to leave Valencia due to the club’s poor financial state. Ferran Torres, Francis Coquelin and Dani Parejo have already departed the La Liga club this summer.

In addition to his exploits at club level, Rodrigo helped Spain to a U-21 European Championship title before going on to earn 22 caps for the senior side, scoring eight goals.

He has been named in Luis Enrique’s Spain squad for their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Germany and Ukraine.

More Signings

Bielsa has already signed five new players ahead of Leeds’ first season back in the Premier League in 16 years while they have also secured winger Jack Harrison on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City.

The 23-year-old spent has spent two seasons at Elland Road on loan, making 91 appearances and scoring 10 goals in all competitions.

It is believed that there is an option to buy at the end of the current season-long loan deal.

Leeds look set to continue their spending in the transfer market. They are keen to secure the signing of centre-back Ben White from Brighton. They recently had an improved offer of £22m turned down by the Seagulls.

Leeds originally bid £18m for the defender but it looks like they will need to improve on their offer of £22m if they want to get White on a permanent deal after the 22-year-old had a hugely successful period on loan at Elland Road last season.

