Kepa replacement announced mid-way through Chelsea match

Kepa Arrizabalaga’s time as Chelsea’s number one goalkeeper looks to be coming to an end with his replacement Edouard Mendy set to be confirmed.

The 25-year-old Spanish goalkeeper has enjoyed a fairly torrid time at Stamford Bridge with a string of costly errors earning the ire of the club’s supporters.

The latest example came in today’s clash between Liverpool and Chelsea.

With Chelsea 1-0 down early in the second half, Kepa produced another howler as he took too long in attempting to clear the ball.

Kepa received a back pass from Fikayo Tomori but the Spaniard dithered on the ball before trying to pass to Jorginho.

The Chelsea captain was never in a good position to receive the ball as Sadio Mane was bearing down on the goalkeeper.

Despite this, Kepa attempted to pass the ball anyway only for Mane to intercept it and calmly stroke the ball into an empty net.

Kepa replacement

At this time, sports journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted that Chelsea’s signing of Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is a done deal with an announcement from the club set to be confirmed next week.

