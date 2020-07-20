Quiz: Name Every Player Jurgen Klopp Has Signed As Liverpool Manager

In our latest football quiz, we want you to name every player that Jurgen Klopp has signed since he became Liverpool manager.

Klopp has been a busy man in the transfer market since he arrived at Anfield in late 2015. The 53-year-old has spent approximately £400 million in transforming Liverpool into European and Premier League champions over the last number of seasons.

In this quiz, we want you to name every player that Klopp has signed throughout his tenure at the club.

However, we only want you to name the players where there was a transfer fee involved. We are not including free transfers in this quiz.

So for example, Joel Matip is not in this quiz as he was a free transfer.

There are 19 different players for you to name and you have six minutes to get them all.

To help you along, we have provided you with the transfer fee involved and when the transfer took place.

Good luck and please let us know how you get on in the comments.

If the quiz does not appear below, please click here.



