Jurgen Klopp pays glowing tribute to Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford

Jurgen Klopp has praised the selfless work that has been done by Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford in his fight to tackle child hunger in the UK.

Rashford launched a successful campaign for the distribution of food vouchers during the six-week summer holidays.

However, his efforts for free school meals to be provided during the holidays until Easter 2021 to stop children going hungry was voted down in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Rashford has vowed to continue his fight with his efforts leading to him being awarded an MBE earlier this month.

Jurgen Klopp on Marcus Rashford: “I don’t know him but even I am proud of him.”

“I am not sure I can find any better words than much smarter people have said but what Marcus has started there is absolutely incredible, it is so nice,” Klopp said. “And with all the rivalry between the clubs, in these moments we are as footballers and as human beings always united.

“It’s just nice to show in a time when obviously a lot of people who are really in charge of something and don’t show any sign of proper leadership, that a boy grown up in difficult circumstances and blessed with sensational talent, obviously, never forgot his roots and where he is coming from, that he has to do it.

“It is a bit of a shame that he has to do it but it is wonderful as well. I hope his mother is really proud of him. I don’t know him but even I am proud of him. And he plays for United which makes it really tricky!”

Klopp continued:

“That just shows that football can be really wondrous in moments and it shows that the subject is really really serious and that is why everybody puts the rivalry aside and thinks about the more important things in life. So I am really happy that Liverpool can show this solidarity in these moments. Now he is a role model for that and it is truly great and it won’t distract him from his football things.”

