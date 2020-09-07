Jurgen Klopp confirms when he will leave Liverpool

“Perhaps a club, a team, or nothing. But in five years the world can look very different again.”

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed when he will leave Liverpool after speaking to the German television programme, SWR Sport.

The 53-year-old has already reached legendary status at the famous Merseyside club after guiding his side to their first-ever Premier League title, Liverpool’s first league title in 30 years.

The affable German also helped Liverpool secure Champions League glory last season.

However, as we know, all good things must come to an end. And the former Borussia Dortmund boss has confirmed that he is planning on leaving his role when his current contract expires.

Klopp signed a new contract in December 2019 which will keep him at Anfield until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Of course, four seasons is a long time in professional football but this will still come as a blow to some Liverpool supporters who would have hoped that he would stay even longer.

“Four years in Liverpool,” Klopp replied to his plans for the future before confirming that he would also like a year-long sabbatical when his time at Liverpool comes to an end.

Klopp also confirmed his desire to live in Mainz once his career is over. The Liverpool boss made 325 appearances for the club as a player before managing them between 2001-2008.

“Definitely to live, after my career. Most likely even to Mainz,” Klopp said.

Klopp didn’t rule out returning to management after he takes a one-year break but also admitting that it is difficult to envisage what life will look like or what his circumstances will be five years from now.

“Perhaps a club, a team, or nothing. But in five years the world can look very different again.”

Klopp also outlined his intention to celebrate his side’s Premier League triumph with the fans properly once measures associated with COVID-19 are lifted.

“The moment we can do that again, we want to celebrate the title.

“Even if that is a little strange, if you celebrate another title several months later. But Liverpool is an exceptional club, we will surely get something done.”

