Jose Mourinho will be pretty content as the Premier League comes to a short halt with the onset of the international break after his side’s win over Manchester United.

After four games, his side lie in sixth place after recording two wins, a draw and one solitary loss.

The most recent victory came with a 6-1 thumping of Mourinho’s former club Manchester United. Even better, the match took place at Old Trafford.

In what has been a really hectic schedule, Spurs have also progressed to the group stages of the Europa League and to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Reflecting on his side’s win over Manchester United, Mourinho outlined the achievement of such a high margin of victory.

“They don’t lose many matches historically at Old Trafford,” Mourinho said. “To lose by six is not every day. Historical victory but at the end three points and a very important three points.”

The game was marred by a controversial decision in the first half which saw United’s Anthony Martial red-carded for an off-the-ball incident with Erik Lamela.

Lamela has come in for criticism after he threw himself to the ground when Martial brushed his face with his hand.

Jose Mourinho: “If somebody cannot cry about VAR, it’s Manchester United.”

Mourinho steered clear of commenting on the incident before having a little dig at his former club by saying that Manchester United should not be complaining about coming out on the wrong side of VAR decisions.

“If somebody can cry about VAR decision, it’s Tottenham,” Mourinho said. “Not just this season, last season. If somebody cannot cry about VAR, it’s Manchester United. The only thing I know is that we played extremely well. I told the players I repeat I repeat and I repeat was that good result would be to win.”

Spurs will host West Ham when the Premier League resumes on October 18 before they begin their Europa League campaign the following week.

