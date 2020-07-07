Jose Mourinho Gives Reason For Lloris & Son On-Field Bust-Up

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has given his take on the bizarre on-field bust-up between teammates Hugi Lloris and Heung-Min Son.

Spurs bounced back from their disappointing 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United last Thursday by securing a 1-0 victory over Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday night.

An own-goal from Everton’s Michael Keane gave Spurs the lead after 24 minutes and Mourinho’s side would see this out to claim a much-needed three points as they look to secure European football for next season.

At halftime, as the players were departing the field, Lloris ran up to the Son to give him a piece of his mind as the two players had to be separated by Giovani Lo Celso and Moussa Sissoko before the situation escalated any further.

Inevitably, this was the main talking point after the match and Mourinho saw no problem with the incident as Lloris complained to Son for not tracking back which almost led to Richarlison scoring an equaliser before half-time. Mourinho also explained that it was his fault after revealing he told his players they needed to be more critical of each other.

What's happened there?!? 😲 Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min have to be separated by their teammates as they make their way off the pitch at half-time! 🤬 Watch the second half live on Sky Sports PL! 📺 pic.twitter.com/pw7l8fklBg — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 6, 2020

“Beautiful,” Mourinho said. “That’s the consequence of our meetings. If you want to blame someone for that it’s me. I was critical of my boys because they are not critical with each other. I asked them to demand from each other. I asked them to put their colleagues under that pressure that you have to give everything for everybody. I think it is something very important for the team to grow up.”

Mourinho was adamant that in-house fights have taken place with any successful side that he has been involved with but he would prefer that it occur in the dressing room rather than out on the pitch.

“I don’t like a team without communication. Probably what happened today at half-time shouldn’t happen there, it should happen just inside the dressing room, but I can promise you that my winning teams, we had big fights in the team.”

Next up for Spurs is a clash with Bournemouth on Thursday.