Jose Mourinho responds to Gareth Bale links as return to Spurs edges closer

According to multiple reports on Wednesday, Gareth Bale is edging closer to a move to north London with a return to Tottenham Hotspur on the cards.

Sky Sports are reporting that Bale is keen on the move after the Welshman found himself on the sidelines at the Bernabeu last season after a falling out with manager Zinedine Zidane.

Bale has two years left on his Real Madrid contract which is understood to be worth somewhere in the region of £600,000 per week.

Real Madrid will likely have to pay some of Bale’s wages if he ends up going on loan to Tottenham as the London club would not be able to afford his £600,000 per week salary.

At today’s Tottenham press conference ahead of the club’s Europa League clash with Lokomotiv Plovdiv on Thursday, Jose Mourinho was inevitably quizzed on the reports linking the club with Gareth Bale.

In classic Mourinho fashion, the manager remained coy but he did admit that he tried to sign Bale when he was manager of Real Madrid, perhaps offering a hint that there is substance to the reports. The manager also said it was his interest in Bale which ultimately led to the Real Madrid president to green light the transfer.

Jose Mourinho: “The season I left, he brought Gareth Bale to the club.”

“I tried to sign him for Real Madrid which was not possible to do during my time there,” Mourinho said.

“But the president followed my instinct and my knowledge and the season I left he brought Gareth to the club.

“There is no secret on [my admiration of the player], I think even Gareth knows that. But I’m not going to speak about him anymore because he is a Real Madrid player.”

Bale’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, has also said that his client is the closest he has ever been to leaving Real Madrid.

“There’s a long way to go on some issues, but without doubt Gareth is closer to leaving Madrid than at any time in last seven years,” Barnett told Sky Sports News.

“The deal is complicated, but there’s reason to believe a deal is close and things could move very quickly if discussions continue to go well.”

