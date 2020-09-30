Jose Mourinho on what he said to Frank Lampard during touchline spat

“It was just an opinion.”

Both Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard have revealed what they said to each other during Tuesday night’s heated touchline spat in the Carabao Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur knocked Chelsea out of the Carabao Cup on penalties after the match ended 1-1 after normal time.

There was no shortage of off-field drama during the game as Eric Dier had to run back to the dressing room in the middle of play to use the bathroom.

The incident between Mourinho and Lampard occurred in the first half after Chelsea took a 1-0 lead through a Timo Werner strike.

With his side leading 1-0, Frank Lampard was quite vocal with his players on the touchline which annoyed Jose Mourinho.

“When the players need us is when they are losing.”

“With Frank the most important thing are my feelings to him are more important than any words that we exchange,” Mourinho said after the match.

“He gave me everything he had as a player so I never forget that.

“My feelings will always be that I love him as a player, friend and professional. The only thing I said was an opinion of an old coach to a young, talented coach. Which was when the players need us is when they are losing.

“When they are winning we don’t need to be the protagonist of the touchline.

“In the last match (Chelsea v West Brom) when they were losing 3-0 I felt sorry for him because he was really sad and quiet in his chair. In terms of football, I have nothing to teach him.

“It was just an opinion. Stay on the touchline when your team is losing and stay calm when your team is winning.”

Lampard also brushed off the incident as he said the duo were only having a bit of fun.

“We were having some fun, I get on well with Jose. I was saying he speaks to the referee more than his players, I have huge respect for Jose.

“All was well at the end and that will never change.”

Tottenham’s congested run of fixtures continues when they take on Maccabi Haifa in the Europa League on Thursday while Chelsea’s next game is at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

