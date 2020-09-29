 Close sidebar

Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard have a go at each other in heated exchange

by Sean McMahon
Jose Mourinho Frank Lampard

Who says the Carabao Cup isn’t entertaining?

Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard have been involved in a touchline spat during the Carabao Cup clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea this evening.

Jose Mourinho Frank Lampard

The League Cup clash which is taking place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium sees Lampard’s Chelsea leading 1-0 thanks to a goal from new signing Timo Werner.

The touchline incident took place in the 27th minute with Mourinho seemingly not happy with something that Lampard has said.

This subsequently resulted in a response from Lampard as the two high-profile managers relay some choice words to one another.

According to journalists at the game, Jose Mourinho took issue with how vocal Frank Lampard was on the touchline.

You can watch the video of the incident below:

Read More About: , , , , ,

Author: Sean McMahon

Sean is Deputy Editor and head rugby writer. You can contact him by email seanmc@punditarena.com or on Twitter

Related posts

Borussia Dortmund have rejected an official bid from Manchester United for Jadon Sancho

Manchester United are in talks with Edinson Cavani over potential transfer

Gary Neville explains why he’s changed his mind about his title prediction