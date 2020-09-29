Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard have a go at each other in heated exchange

Who says the Carabao Cup isn’t entertaining?

Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard have been involved in a touchline spat during the Carabao Cup clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea this evening.

The League Cup clash which is taking place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium sees Lampard’s Chelsea leading 1-0 thanks to a goal from new signing Timo Werner.

The touchline incident took place in the 27th minute with Mourinho seemingly not happy with something that Lampard has said.

This subsequently resulted in a response from Lampard as the two high-profile managers relay some choice words to one another.

According to journalists at the game, Jose Mourinho took issue with how vocal Frank Lampard was on the touchline.

Lampard & Mourinho really sniping at one another across the tech areas. 'F—— hell Frank, when you're losing 3-0 you're not standing up here' — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) September 29, 2020

Mourinho and Lampard exchanging heated words on the touchline. Couldn't catch all of it but gist seemed to be Mourinho complaining about Lampard becoming more vocal because Chelsea are winning. Saw a big grin just now from Lampard looking back at some of his backroom staff. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) September 29, 2020

You can watch the video of the incident below:

Old friends Lampard and Mourinho are exchanging a few words on the touchline here at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Watch live now on Sky Sports Football 📺

Follow online here: https://t.co/dx2azGi4yc pic.twitter.com/R3zc8gLMtE — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 29, 2020

