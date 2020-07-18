Jose Mourinho Expletive-Ridden Team Talk From New Documentary Leaks Online

A scene has been leaked from Tottenham Hotspur’s upcoming Amazon documentary and if this clip is anything to go by, it’s certainly going to be an interesting watch.

Throughout the current season, Amazon have had camera crews behind the scenes, recording all the various intricacies and insight football fans would rarely get a glimpse of.

And of course, with Jose Mourinho at the helm, you can expect there to be some box-office content.

It is expected that there will be eight episodes in the series and some footage of the documentary has been leaked today which shows Mourinho giving an expletive-ridden talk to the Spurs squad.

“You need to communicate, and maybe I’m wrong, maybe I’m wrong, I feel that you are, honestly, a very nice group of guys. But, for 90 minutes, for 90 minutes, you cannot be nice.

“For 90 minutes, we have to be a bunch of cunts, intelligent cunts, not stupid cunts. Bastards in the sense of you are going to win matches.”

Based on the timestamp which accompanies the video, it seems like this team-talk took place back in February.

You can watch the full clip below.

Elsewhere, Mourinho has stoked the fires somewhat ahead of his side’s clash with Leicester City.

The Portuguese manager claims that Manchester United have been lucky in terms of decisions this season when responding to the point that if his side beat the Foxes, it will effectively hand his former side a spot in the Champions League.

