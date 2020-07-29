Jose Mourinho Praises Bruno Fernandes Before Getting A Slight Dig In

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho couldn’t help but have a little dig at Manchester United’s expense when speaking about their much-lauded midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The arrival of Fernandes to Old Trafford has proved to be transformative as United rallied from around eighth position at Christmas to finish in third place and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

During that time, the former Sporting Lisbon man has scored eight goals and provided seven assists in his 14 appearances in a Manchester United shirt to date.

The 25-year-old dispatched a penalty in United’s 2-0 win over Leicester City which helped seal their passage to European football next season before a rare goal from Jesse Lingard sealed the 2-0 win.

That penalty was Fernandes’ sixth of the season, a fact that many rival supporters cite in attempting to downplay the Portuguese man’s influence.

Mourinho, in this instance, couldn’t help but poke a bit of fun when speaking about Fernandes’ impact on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

“Bruno came in, was fit, played very well, improved the United team,” Mourinho said as reported by Manchester Evening News.

“And also proved to be a great penalty taker, one of the best in the world, because he had about 20 to score.”

Of course, United have also benefitted positively from VAR this season when compared to other clubs.

Nevertheless, it will certainly be interesting to see how United progress next season and if they can build on the positive signs which they have shown in the latter half of 2019/20.

The same applies to Fernandes who will undoubtedly be a marked man by opposition players when the new Premier League season begins in September.