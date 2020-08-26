Jose Mourinho on the one player Alex Ferguson told him to sign as Man United boss

This would have been interesting.

Jose Mourinho has revealed the one piece of advice that he received from Alex Ferguson during his time as manager of Manchester United was to sign Dele Alli from Tottenham Hotspur.

Mourinho, of course, is now manager of the London club and works with Alli on a daily basis.

The revelation was made during the Amazon Prime Video documentary All or Nothing which will see the first three episodes air on Monday.

Jose Mourinho was speaking to chairman Daniel Levy when he mentioned that Alex Ferguson made the recommendation that he should sign Alli for Manchester United.

“I told already Dele very directly that he doesn’t train well, he is not a good trainer,” Mourinho said.

“I am not saying a disaster but I am not saying Harry Kane, Harry Kane is a very good trainer.

“Sir Alex Ferguson gave me only one bit of advice in two and a half years: Buy Dele Alli. ‘That guy, with that mentality, the way he plays, the aggression he has in mind. This guy is the Manchester United player. Buy Dele Alli’.

“And he (Ferguson) has an eye for a player. But he (Alli) is not a good trainer, we need to find motivation for the guy.”

In scenes showing Mourinho’s first training session since he took over the job from Mauricio Pochettino, we get a glimpse of the Portuguese manager telling Alli that he is lazy.

“F***ing lazy. I am going to be a pain in the ass for you. And you are lucky because when I am a pain in the ass it means I like you.”

The first three episodes of Amazon Prime’s All or Nothing documentary featuring Tottenham Hotspur will air on Monday, 31st August and it certainly looks like it will be interesting viewing.

