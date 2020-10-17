Jordan Pickford “lucky” not to be punished for clattering into Virgil van Dijk

A blistering start to the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool produced a fast start to their Merseyside derby clash with Everton after Sadio Mane put his side 1-0 up after just three minutes on the clock.

Andy Robertson picked out Mane in the box and the Senegalese international made no mistake with a superb first-time finish which goalkeeper Jordan Pickford could do nothing about.

The reigning Premier League champions continued to apply pressure on their local rivals and there was a moment of controversy soon after as a ball was played into Virgil van Dijk at the back post by Fabinho.

Pickford came out to meet Van Dijk but the English goalkeeper clattered into the Dutch star. However, after a VAR review, the decision was that Van Dijk was offside so it seems a potential foul by Pickford wasn’t even considered.

To add insult to injury, Van Dijk then went off with an injury because of the challenge as he was replaced by Joe Gomez.

At the time of writing, Everton have since equalised after a towering header from Michael Keane beat Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian.

Liverpool fans will be frustrated by Pickford’s challenge with many believing that the goalkeeper should have been punished.

Should Jordan Pickford still be on the pitch? 🤔 His tackle on Virgil van Dijk came while the defender was ruled offside, but VAR didn't suggest Michael Oliver gave it another look. pic.twitter.com/owmCaRpzWb — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 17, 2020

Even if Van Dijk is offside, does that give Pickford a licence to chop Van Dijk? — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) October 17, 2020

That is a terrible challenge by Pickford. Outfield player makes that challenge and it's a straight red — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) October 17, 2020

Pickford very lucky to get away with that. Reckless. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 17, 2020

Read More About: everton, jordan pickford, Liverpool