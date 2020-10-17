 Close sidebar

Jordan Pickford “lucky” not to be punished for clattering into Virgil van Dijk

by Sean McMahon
A blistering start to the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool produced a fast start to their Merseyside derby clash with Everton after Sadio Mane put his side 1-0 up after just three minutes on the clock.

Andy Robertson picked out Mane in the box and the Senegalese international made no mistake with a superb first-time finish which goalkeeper Jordan Pickford could do nothing about.

The reigning Premier League champions continued to apply pressure on their local rivals and there was a moment of controversy soon after as a ball was played into Virgil van Dijk at the back post by Fabinho.

Pickford came out to meet Van Dijk but the English goalkeeper clattered into the Dutch star. However, after a VAR review, the decision was that Van Dijk was offside so it seems a potential foul by Pickford wasn’t even considered.

To add insult to injury, Van Dijk then went off with an injury because of the challenge as he was replaced by Joe Gomez.

At the time of writing, Everton have since equalised after a towering header from Michael Keane beat Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian.

Liverpool fans will be frustrated by Pickford’s challenge with many believing that the goalkeeper should have been punished.

