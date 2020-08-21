Sheffield United confirm John Egan contract with superb GAA style video

This is brilliant.

Sheffield United have released a GAA inspired video after the club announced that Republic of Ireland defender John Egan has signed a new four-year contract.

Egan has been absolutely outstanding for the Blades this season and it is no surprise that those at Bramall Lane were keen to get the Cork man’s signature on a new contract.

The 27-year-old made 36 Premier League appearances last season and he is undoubtedly a key member of Chris Wilder’s squad.

“I’ve loved my time here.”

“The last two years have probably been the most successful of my career and to get the chance to sign a new contract here is brilliant for me and I’m really looking forward to the future,” Egan told the club’s website.

“I need to thank everyone involved.

“I’ve loved my time here. We won promotion in the first year and had a real good first season back in the Premier League, so now it is about building on that and improving in the future.”

The club announced Egan’s new contract this afternoon and accompanying the news, they released a GAA inspired video which shows footage of Egan’s father, John Senior, playing for Kerry.

The video also features commentary from legendary GAA broadcaster, Michéal O’Hehir.

John Egan – 2024 ✍️ pic.twitter.com/ohPCbYVL75 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) August 21, 2020

“It’s a reward for the influence John has on the team and at the football club,” manager Chris Wilder said.

“He’s been part and parcel of our climb over the last two years and he’s taken his game to the next level.

“John has been outstanding and knowing the boy as we do, we know John is not a comfortable footballer, he wants to establish himself and continue to improve at the highest level.”

It won’t be too long until we see Egan back in action on the pitch again. Sheffield United begin their new Premier League season at home to Wolves on September 14th.

We could also see the Cork man in a green shirt very soon as the Republic of Ireland begin their UEFA Nations League campaign on September 3rd.

