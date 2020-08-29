Jeff Stelling speaks out as speculation mounts that he could leave Sky

Watch this space.

Jeff Stelling has spoken out after mounting speculation that the Soccer Saturday host could leave his position at Sky Sports.

Stelling is believed to be disillusioned after the shocking news from earlier this week that his colleagues Matt Le Tissier, Charlie Nicholas and Phil Thompson were let go by the broadcasting giant.

These weren’t the only departures from Sky Sports as long-standing presenter Scott Minto was also relieved of his duties. Minto would have been a familiar face to many as he hosted Sky’s EFL, Carabao Cup and La Liga coverage.

“We are changing some parts of our football coverage. Matt, Charlie and Phil have done a great job for us over the years, and they will leave us with our sincere thanks and very best wishes” a Sky Sports statement on the dismissals said.

Stelling previously stated that the departure of the trio was one of his “saddest days” at Sky Sports and the veteran broadcaster has now commented further on his future and where it could potentially lie.

Jeff Stelling: “No decisions made”

“Thanks for all the messages of support,” Stelling began.

“And even for most of those who have a different view as I believe in free speech. So far no discussions have taken place, no decisions made. Only I know what I am thinking but it is important to listen to all arguments. Thanks again.”

Sky Sports have yet to confirm the new line-up of their popular show, Soccer Saturday. Paul Merson is expected to continue with that role but is not yet known whether Stelling will want to work with a new team.

In what is further disruption to long-established Sky Sports shows, it is expected that Goals on Sunday, The Debate and The Sunday Supplement will not be returning for the new season according to a report in The Telegraph.

