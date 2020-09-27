Jamie Carragher lets rip after hugely controversial penalty denies Spurs win

The debate will continue.

Jamie Carragher has blasted the decision by referee Peter Bankes to award Newcastle a late penalty against Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon.

Spurs were utterly dominant against an abject Newcastle side but they leave the game with only one point to show for their efforts after Callum Wilson struck home a late penalty in stoppage time.

The match ended 1-1 despite Spurs completely dominating the game.

The decision has already led to widespread outrage on social media as Andy Carroll’s header from a free-kick came off the arm of Eric Dier.

However, Dier was in very close proximity to the former England striker and it also struck him on the back of the arm unawares.

Carragher, who was on co-commentary duty for Sky Sports, did not hide his utter bemusement and anger at the decision.

“It’s an absolute disgrace,” Jamie Carragher said of Spurs’ late penalty concession.

“It’s an absolute joke. Newcastle fans will be ecstatic, I can understand that. But everybody else in this country will say exactly what I’m saying and what I’m thinking. Eric Dier is jumping for the ball, he has no control in where his arms are going to be. There’s a header half a yard away from him, hits him on the back of the arm.

“He has no idea what’s going on. This is a joke. The Premier League, FA, FIFA – whoever is involved in this, stop it. Because you are ruining football for everybody.”

Carragher was so outraged that he even tweeted his displeasure during the closing moments of the match.

Some will say that Spurs will have only themselves to blame after they had numerous chances to extend their lead throughout the game but for some poor finishing and the goalkeeping heroics of Karl Darlow.

However, this incident will only increase the anger for the interpretation on handballs and the influence of VAR.

