Jamie Carragher Discusses Who Will Challenge Liverpool Next Season

Jamie Carragher has run the rule over the teams who will be hoping to challenge his former club for the Premier League title next season.

The Merseyside club will finally get their hands on the Premier League trophy on Wednesday night after they take on on Chelsea at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side won’t be able to hit the 100-point mark following their dip in form since the title was secured but they have already amassed a seriously impressive tally which could see them land on 99 points if they win their final two games.

Carragher, who was speaking on RTÉ 2FM’s Game On programme, believes that the only club who can challenge Liverpool next season are Manchester City. The 42-year-old explains that the other clubs in the traditional ‘Big Six’ are too far off the pace to mount a serious challenge.

“I don’t see Chelsea or Manchester United, Arsenal, Spurs, the ‘Big Six’ if you like, getting late 90s in terms of points,” Carragher said.

“They need Liverpool and City to drop off and City dropped off this season which is why there is such a difference between the two teams.

“I expect City to be back next season and getting a similar points total which is 90-plus. But I think if Liverpool and City do that again next season, I don’t think there is any hope really for the rest of the teams.”

Many have argued that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United could be contenders next season due to their form in 2020 and particularly since the restart. However, Carragher explains that they still need to add players in key areas if they are to solve some of the problems which were clearly evident in their FA Cup exit at the hands of Chelsea at the weekend.

“I still think there is a little way to go for Manchester United and we saw that at the weekend,” Carragher outlined.

“I think they’ll have to go again in the market this summer and I think they will be one of the few clubs that will and that could bridge the gap to Liverpool and City.

“I’m not sure Manchester United are at a level yet where I expect them to get 90 points really but I do think having Fernandes for a full season will make a difference and I think they will be a lot closer than they’ve been this season.

“I think they need a centre-back, another attacker – it looks like [Jadon] Sancho is the one they are looking at. People keep talking about midfield players but I think they are well-stocked there, certainly centrally.”

Carragher continued:

“I know he’s had a really good season when you look at his numbers but I’ve never been fully convinced with Martial as [someone] who might take you to the title. Maybe he can improve again next season. But Sancho looks like the real deal.”