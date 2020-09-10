Will this impact Liverpool next season?

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have both outlined their main concern for Liverpool ahead of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are in unfamiliar territory. The Reds must now defend the Premier League title after a 30-year wait to be champions.

Klopp has overseen a mostly settled and familiar squad over the last few seasons. It has yielded success both in the Champions League and Premier League.

However, both Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have concerns about a potential lack of stimulation for the squad. And the difficulties that may arise regarding players’ motivation to push for continued success at home and in Europe.

Klopp has made just one addition to the Liverpool squad this summer. Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas has been signed to provide competition for Andy Robertson.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville’s concerns

Neville believes more additions are needed to inject some new impetus among the players.

“Liverpool are the team to catch,” Neville said.

“There’s no doubt it will become a stress for them. They’ve had the same players for almost three seasons now, Champions League final, Champions League victory, going so close in the Premier League but then winning the league.

“It’s a massive demand psychologically, mentally and physically to place upon the players without stimulating them again.”

Neville added that the addition of Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara could help solve this issue.

“My only thing this season would be that demand of the same squad, the same players, the same message, the same relationships. And the same jokes for two or three years without that something slightly different in the dressing room.

“And that addition, just sometimes it can become a bit draining and the idea of Thiago (Alcantara) coming to Liverpool is a big moment because it deals with all those issues that can occur after two or three seasons.”

“You just need a bit of freshness.”

Carragher believes if Liverpool don’t win the Premier League title this season, it would be down to a lack of ‘freshness’ in the squad.

“If Liverpool don’t win the league this season, I don’t think it will be because they will have lacked motivation. This Liverpool team went to a Champions League final, came back the next year and won it, then went on to win the Premier League.

“The only worry for Liverpool is that the team hasn’t changed too much. Sometimes you just need a bit of freshness adding to it, mentally as much as anything. It will be interesting to see if they get a signing or two across the line.”

Liverpool get their Premier League title defence underway at 5.30 pm on Saturday at Anfield against Leeds United.

