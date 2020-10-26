Jamie Carragher & Gary Neville debate how Paul Pogba can be used in Mancheser United’s starting XI

Interesting stuff from Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville.

Gary Neville has proposed a tactical solution he believes could accommodate Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in Manchester United’s starting XI.

Pogba, despite being the club’s record signing, found himself on the bench for United for their 0-0 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

Pogba came on in the 58th minute for Juan Mata but he was unable to inspire his team to victory as his role in the team and how best to utilise him continues to be debated by supporters and pundits alike.

Both Carragher and Neville were speaking about the issue on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football. Carragher can’t see Pogba and Fernandes playing together in the same team as he explains:

“I actually admire Solskjaer for putting Pogba on the bench,” Carragher said. I said here a few weeks ago after the Crystal Palace game, Fernandes and Pogba is not a midfield together. They can’t play together and they never will be.

“Van de Beek, I don’t understand the signing, I really don’t. I don’t get how he’s going to play or where he’s going to fit in. As soon as he signed, my thought was, ‘he plays number 10, Fernandes plays there, Pogba can play there.’ Actually, you look at it now, it’s better for the team to have Fred and McTominay there but Fred and McTominay centre midfield for Manchester United is not good enough for Manchester United to challenge for the Premier League.

“The big problem for me is Paul Pogba. It has been for a long time. I agree with Gary, Fernandes is the man in that number 10 position but I don’t know how Ole can continue not to pick a £90m signing in Paul Pogba.

“But him and Fernandes, for me, will never work.”

🗣 "I admire Solskjaer for putting Pogba on the bench. Him and Fernandes for me will never work"@Carra23 is unconvinced about Pogba & Fernandes' partnership pic.twitter.com/AblE1C5uJR — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 26, 2020

Neville believes that Fernandes and Pogba could work in front of a holding midfielder as he explained:

“I never understood how Ole hasn’t tried, or maybe he’s looked at it in training and doesn’t like it, he hasn’t tried one sitter, with Pogba and Fernandes in front,” Neville said.

“Like De Bruyne and Silva. De Bruyne and Silva weren’t disciplined midfield players before Pep Guardiola came to Manchester City, he made them into that.

“That’s the only system that I can see where it would be obvious to get them two into that position. More often than not, Ole has played Matic and Pogba sitting alongside each other with Fernandes in front. Pogba can’t play there well because I think in that position, you need discipline. But with a one and a two I think you can have a bit more freedom to run forward.”

🗣 "I've never understood why he hasn't tried one sitter with Pogba & Fernandes in front like De Bruyne & Silva"@GNev2 explains how he thinks Manchester United can get Pogba & Fernandes in the same team pic.twitter.com/edeDvt1daC — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 26, 2020

Read More About: gary neville, jamie carragher, Manchester United, Paul Pogba, Premier Legaue