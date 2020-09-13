Jamie Carragher says people are being disrespectful to key Liverpool trio

Carragher isn’t happy.

Jamie Carragher believes that people are being disrespectful to certain Liverpool players as the club pursues Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara during this summer’s transfer window.

Alongside Manchester United’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Liverpool’s potential purchase of Alcantara from the German champions is up there with the longest transfer sagas of this summer’s window.

There is still plenty of time for clubs to complete transfers with the window set to close on October 5.

It is clear that the Merseyside club wants to add the Champions League winner to their midfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been criticised for not doing too much business over the summer. Only Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas has been signed so far to offer competition for Andy Robertson.

“If he doesn’t come in, it’s not the end of the world”

Whether Liverpool will get Alcantara over the line before the window closes remains to be seen but Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes that people are being disrespectful to the current midfield trio.

“I think the huge clamour for Thiago is a little bit disrespectful to Liverpool’s current midfield three,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“Yes, he would add something different, no doubt. But if he doesn’t come in, it’s not the end of the world, this is still a fantastic midfield for Liverpool.”

It seems that Liverpool will be rather prudent during this window. It has been reported that the club are keen to sell players before anyone new comes in the door.

Carragher also believes that this is the case in the potential signing of Alcantara with Georgio Wijnaldum understood to be in negotiations over a potential move to Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona.

“Liverpool have got three or four players in the squad they are looking to move on.

“It seems like they have to sell before they buy, that was the case with Dejan Lovren. He had to leave before a left-back could come in.

“Thiago would give Liverpool’s midfield something different, no doubt.”

