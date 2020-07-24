James Milner Joined A Very Exclusive Club After Lifting Premier League Title With Liverpool

James Milner has joined a very exclusive club after helping Liverpool lift their first league title in 30 years.

Liverpool finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy when the presentation took place after their 5-3 victory over Frank Lampard’s Chelsea on Wednesday at Anfield.

It was clear from the footage just how much it meant to the players and particularly Milner who has been at the club since 2015.

Now that Milner has lifted the Premier League title with Liverpool, he becomes the 11th player in the league’s history to win a title with two different clubs.

Of course, Milner also won two Premier League titles during his time with Manchester City, the club he played for before he joined Liverpool.

Below you will find the exclusive group of players in which Milner is now a proud member.

Riyad Mahrez – Leicester City and Manchester City

Ashley Cole – Arsenal and Chelsea

Kolo Toure – Arsenal and Manchester City

N’Golo Kante – Leicester City and Chelsea

Gael Clichy – Arsenal and Manchester City

Carlos Tevez – Manchester United and Manchester City

Nicolas Anelka – Arsenal and Chelsea

Henning Berg – Blackburn Rovers and Manchester United

Mark Schwarzer – Chelsea and Leicester City

Robert Huth – Chelsea and Leicester City

James Milner – Manchester City and Liverpool