Kick It Out Release Statement On Latest James McClean Abuse

Kick It Out have released a statement addressing the latest alleged discriminatory abuse targeted at Republic of Ireland international and Stoke City’s James McClean.

McClean has been the subject of chants from the stands in matches away to Huddersfield and Barnsley this season.

The FA have charged Barnsley with a breach of FA Rule E20 while the latest example of alleged abuse came in Stoke’s 0-0 draw with Millwall at the weekend.

Kick It Out, English football’s equality and inclusion organisation, have released a statement today condemning the abuse.

“James McClean was once again subjected to disgraceful anti-Irish and sectarian abuse this weekend. We have informed The FA so they can investigate but we reiterate – the abuse he continues to receive is absolutely unacceptable and shames our game.

“We have been in constant contact with Stoke City and James, as we continue to offer our full support. Greater action must be taken by the authorities to safeguard his and his family’s wellbeing because the current situation cannot continue.”

The Professional Football Association (PFA) have also come out to support McClean.

“The PFA is aware of further abuse aimed at James McClean in yesterday’s EFL fixture between Stoke City and Millwall.

“Following the discriminatory chants at Huddersfield – the PFA have been working with Stoke City, the EFL, The FA, Kick It Out and PGMOL in order to facilitate a united approach to tackling this issue.

“We have already been in contact with The FA and James directly regarding incidents yesterday, we will be following up with both clubs and all other relevant footballing bodies.

“We want to see a strong response – offenders need to be identified and punishments issued.

“There is no justification for this or any other type of abuse and the PFA stands fully beside every player who faces discrimination.”