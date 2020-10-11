 Close sidebar

James McClean receives red card for late tackle on Ethan Ampadu

by Sean McMahon
A disappointing end to Ireland’s UEFA Nations League clash with Wales.

James McClean received a red card with just six minutes remaining in Ireland’s clash with Wales in the UEFA Nations League which finished 0-0 at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland dominated possession for long periods but like their EURO 2020 playoff against Slovakia last week, Stephen Kenny’s side failed to find the back of the net despite creating a number of good opportunities.

Ireland’s chances of finding a winner at the end of the game were hampered by a red card received by McClean.

The 31-year-old was already on a yellow card when he attempted to win a breaking ball against Ethan Ampadu.

However, McClean made contact with the player when making a lunge for the ball. The referee dished out a second yellow card which saw him exit the fray.

Unfortunately, there were some ugly scenes as McClean let his feelings known to the stricken Ampadu. This resulted in some handbags with the Welsh players before McClean left the pitch.

Check out our Player Ratings for Ireland’s 0-0 draw with Wales here.

Author: Sean McMahon

