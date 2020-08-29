James McClean makes classy gesture to help out struggling Wigan

This is great to see.

Republic of Ireland international James McClean has donated a sum of money to help out his former club Wigan Athletic.

Wigan entered into administration in July and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise vital funds to help secure the future viability of the club.

The campaign which was set up by Wigan’s supporters club has already raised £317,094 (at the time of writing) which sees them surpass the halfway mark in their £500,000 goal.

A points deduction as a result of the club entering administration saw Wigan relegated to League One from the Championship.

James McClean donation

Administrators have now extended the deadline to find a new buyer to August 31 and it is hoped that the money raised from the supporter-led campaign can provide a safety net if a buyer isn’t secured by the end of this month.

McClean, who played for the Latics between 2013 and 2015, donated £5,000 to help the club in this difficult time.

“Wonderful club where I had the privilege of two great playing years there,” McClean wrote on the crowd-funding website. “Great people that looked after me and my family, hope the club gets back to where it belongs.”

McClean isn’t the only former Wigan player to assist in this campaign. Joe Gelhardt, Joe Williams, and Chey Dunkley have also contributed.

2️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ We have hit the half way mark! A massive thank you to everyone who has donated, including some of our former players, Joe Gelhardt, Joe Williams, Chey Dunkley and James McClean 🙏https://t.co/HwN8xDOgPo#wafc #lufc #swfc #scfc pic.twitter.com/6h5B8Rxkyt — Wigan Athletic SC (@WiganAthSC) August 28, 2020

It is believed that former England international striker Jermain Defoe has also donated £5,000 despite not playing for the club. He was contacted on Twitter by a Wigan supporter.

“Ere @IAmJermainDefoe, can I be cheeky as f*** and ask you to throw £5000 in here, one for each of those five goals you scored against Latics in the 9-1 defeat at Tottenham?”

“I think it’s the least you could do mate. Thanks in advance.”

Seemingly, shortly after that tweet, £5000 was donated anonymously.

The future of Wigan remains uncertain but it is hoped that this campaign can help save the club.

Read More About: james mcclean, Republic of Ireland, stoke city, wigan athletic