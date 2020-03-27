James McClean Fined By Stoke For Controversial Instagram Post

Republic of Ireland international James McClean has been fined two weeks’ wages for a controversial Instagram post.

The Stoke City winger posted an image on his Instagram account which included himself wearing a balaclava alongside his two children with the caption: “Today’s School lesson — History.”

The post was widely criticised on social media and McClean has agreed to delete his Instagram account as a result.

Stoke City have confirmed that they will fine him two weeks’ wages as a result.

“Stoke City can confirm that, following an internal disciplinary review, disciplinary action has been taken against James McClean for an inappropriate social media post,” a Stoke City statement read. “McClean has been fined two weeks’ wages by the Club and has also agreed to delete his Instagram account. “The player has expressed contrition and recognises that the post was ill-advised and offensive. He said: “I never wanted to cause any offence but I now realise that I did so and for that, I apologise unreservedly. I have spoken to the Club and will be deleting my Instagram account.” “The Club and the player will be making no further comment on the matter.”