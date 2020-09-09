Boost for Manchester United as progress made on Jadon Sancho deal

Manchester United fans will be happy.

Manchester United have edged closer to the signing of Jadon Sancho after reports emerging this evening have detailed that two major stumbling blocks have now been overcome.

It’s no secret that England international Sancho is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top transfer target this summer.

However, negotiations surrounding the deal have been progressing at a snail’s pace in recent weeks, due in part to Borussia Dortmund’s €120m valuation.

Besides this, there have also been issues surrounding agent fees and personal terms for the talented 20-year-old.

Jadon Sancho progress

ESPN are reporting this evening that significant progress has been made on finding an agreement to Sancho’s salary and the agent fees involved in any potential transfer.

There is now more confidence that a deal can be done.

United, of course, still have to meet Dortmund’s fee. It is understood that a structured deal, involving bonuses and instalments, could be enough. It would eventually come close to meeting the demands of the German club.

United believe that the €120m fee is ‘unrealistic’ in the current financial climate. But they seem to be getting close to agreeing on a fee near this figure.

According to the report, there is now more positivity on both sides that a deal can finally be struck.

This latest report backs up the opinion of sports journalist Fabrizio Romano earlier today when he said:

“The agreement between the player and Manchester United is not a problem,” Romano said on his podcast.

“Now it is just down to Manchester United and what the club will decide to do.

“Borussia Dortmund have always said they want €120million. Manchester United were always convinced after the coronavirus that they could get the player for a lower fee for example €100milion with add-ons.

“At the moment this deal is in standby because Manchester United have now called Borussia Dortmund or his agents to say you are free, or we are going for another because they are still trying to sign him.”

