Borussia Dortmund have rejected an official bid from Manchester United for Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund have rejected an official bid from Manchester United for their England forward Jadon Sancho.

United’s pursuit of Sancho is the saga of this summer’s window and the club have maintained that they will continue to attempt to sign the player despite Dortmund’s stance that the player won’t be leaving this season.

This hasn’t deterred Manchester United, however, after the club put in an official bid today for Sancho but this has been rejected by the German club.

Sky Sports News is reporting that Manchester United put in a bid of €100m for the 20-year-old. The deal consists of €80m up-front with €20m in add-ons.

Borussia Dortmund have reiterated that they would not sell Sancho unless Manchester United put in a bid of €120m by August 10.

Of course, that deadline has now passed and it will come as no surprise that the bid has been rejected due to the late bid which has failed to meet the valuation of the player.

Sancho has, up until this point, been content with Dortmund’s stance but it will be interesting to see if he makes some noise that he wants the deal to be completed now considering United have come in with an offer.

The 20-year-old is also a notable absentee from Dortmund’s travelling party for the German Super Cup clash with Bayern Munich although his club have said that this is because of health issues.

