Jack Grealish names his Top-10 Premier League midfielders of all time

by Sean McMahon
Manchester United fans may not be too happy with this.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has named his Top-10 Premier League midfielders of all time.

The England international is celebrating this week after he signed a new bumper five-year contract with the Birmingham based club. This will see him play his football at Villa Park until 2025.

The club’s captain was also speaking to BT Sport this week where he outlined his Top-10 Premier League midfielders of all time.

It’s a high-quality list but there are some huge omissions with Paul Scholes a notable absentee alongside for Manchester United captain Roy Keane.

For the number one spot, Grealish gave that to Cristiano Ronaldo as he explains that the Juventus forward began life as a left midfielder during his time at Old Trafford.

“I know he’s (Ronaldo) gone on to be a forward, or even a striker, but when he was in the Premier League he was a left midfielder and now it’s obviously a toss-up between him and Messi for who is the best player in the world.

“His actual record for scoring goals in the Premier League was frightening for a midfielder.”

Steven Gerrard received the runners-up spot in second with Grealish outlining his admiration for the Liverpool legend and current Rangers boss.

“Him or JT (John Terry) are the two best captains of all time in the Premier League. He was unbelievable, scored so many banging goals and he’s another one where in the prime of his career, he just had everything.

“He was fast, he was strong, he could shoot, he could defend, he could assist. He just had absolutely everything and that’s why he was at the top for so long.”

Jack Grealish’s Top-10 Premier League midfielders of all time:

1 – Cristiano Ronaldo

2 – Steven Gerrard

3 – Kevin De Bruyne

4 – Ryan Giggs

5 – Frank Lampard

6 – Yaya Toure

7 – Cesc Fabregas

8 – Gareth Bale

9 – Patrick Vieira

10 – David Silva

Author: Sean McMahon

Sean is Deputy Editor and head rugby writer. You can contact him by email seanmc@punditarena.com or on Twitter

