Former Ireland international calls on Jack Grealish to switch allegiances

Could it happen?

Former Republic of Ireland striker Tony Cascarino has called on Jack Grealish to switch international allegiances.

Grealish was once again omitted from Gareth Southgate’s England squad ahead of their upcoming UEFA Nations League clashes with Iceland and Denmark in September.

The news came as a major surprise considering Grealish’s form for Aston Villa during the 2019/20 Premier League season with many people arguing that his performances were a key reason for the Birmingham-based club’s survival.

“Ireland forgive nearly all things.”

Speaking on TalkSport, Cascarino said Grealish should consider switching allegiances back to the Republic of Ireland after the midfielder represented the Boys In Green at underage level.

“I think Ireland would embrace a player of Jack Grealish’s quality,” Cascarino said.

“If he really doesn’t see himself getting a chance with England, then, of course, why not go and play international football for Ireland?

“Ireland forgive nearly all things. They don’t question you for too long as long as you give the commitment and desire. The Irish fans would adore someone like Jack. We miss so much quality in the team and he would certainly give us that.”

Former Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood, however, believes Grealish should play the waiting game when it comes to his England ambitions.

“He needs to stick to it, he’ll get his opportunity,” Sherwood said.

“It comes late for some people. I was 30 before I played for England. I thought my time had come. I’d been in 28 squads and not played, sat on the bench watching the boys play, you feel like you’ve had enough.

“But you’ve got to believe, believe your chance will come and eventually it will.

“He’s an exceptional talent and he needs to be recognised and hopefully he will be in time.”

If Grealish continues to be omitted from future England squads, you can expect this debate to continue.

Read More About: jack grealish