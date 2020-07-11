Former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton has passed away at the age of 85.

Charlton passed away peacefully at his home in Northumberland surrounded by his family. Charlton was diagnosed with lymphoma last year while he was also battling dementia.

His family said in a statement:

“As well as a friend to many, he was a much-adored husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

“We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to so many people in different countries and from all walks of life.

“He was a thoroughly honest, kind, funny and genuine man who always had time for people.

“His loss will leave a huge hole in all our lives but we are thankful for a lifetime of happy memories.”

Charlton was a Leeds legend, making 773 appearances for the famous club between 1950-1973.

He was also a part of that historic England side who won the World Cup in 1966.

He managed Newcastle United for the 1984/85 season before taking over as manager of the Republic of Ireland in 1986.

In his 10 years in charge of Ireland he led Ireland to the European championships in 1988 and two World Cups in 1990 and 1994.

