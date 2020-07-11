Home Football Tributes Pour In From The Sporting World After Death Of Jack Charlton

Sean McMahon July 11, 2020

Tributes have poured in from the sporting world after the sad passing of Jack Charlton. 

Charlton passed away at him home in Northumberland at the age of 85 surrounded by his loving family. Charlton was battling lymphoma and was also diagnosed with dementia.

Jack Charlton tribute

In Ireland and in many parts of the world, Charlton is a legend. In addition to his exploits on the pitch where he won a World Cup win England in 1966, Charlton inspired a generation of Irish footballers when he guided the Republic of Ireland to a European Championships in 1988 and two World Cups in 1990 and 1994.

Jack Charlton Tribute

The significant impact he had on the lives of so many is reflected in tributes which have come pouring in after his sad passing.

More to follow…

