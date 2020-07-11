Tributes Pour In From The Sporting World After Death Of Jack Charlton

Tributes have poured in from the sporting world after the sad passing of Jack Charlton.

Charlton passed away at him home in Northumberland at the age of 85 surrounded by his loving family. Charlton was battling lymphoma and was also diagnosed with dementia.

In Ireland and in many parts of the world, Charlton is a legend. In addition to his exploits on the pitch where he won a World Cup win England in 1966, Charlton inspired a generation of Irish footballers when he guided the Republic of Ireland to a European Championships in 1988 and two World Cups in 1990 and 1994.

The significant impact he had on the lives of so many is reflected in tributes which have come pouring in after his sad passing.

Absolutely gutted 😢 Father figure to me for 10 years, thanks for having faith in me. Sleep well Jack, Love ya 💔 Thinking of Pat, John and Peter at this sad time 💚 🇮🇪 ☘️ #thanksforthememories pic.twitter.com/qstCVbCK4C — Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) July 11, 2020

Can’t speak…… hearts just broke. 💔 love you Jack. — Jason Mcateer (@MCATEER4) July 11, 2020

As an 8 year old I went to the homecoming of the Ireland team from Italia 90, hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets! Jack Charlton started something that we are all benefiting from! Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. ⚽️🇮🇪🙏🏻 #Ripjack — Andy Reid (@AndyReidXI) July 11, 2020

Saddened to hear that Jack Charlton has passed away. World Cup winner with England, manager of probably the best ever Ireland side and a wonderfully infectious personality to boot. RIP Jack. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 11, 2020

A legend in England.

A legend in Ireland. Rest in Peace, Big Jack. May the lake be tranquil and the fish be plentiful. pic.twitter.com/937KxMNPaQ — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) July 11, 2020

Another one of my heroes & football legend has sadly passed away RIP Big Jack Charlton 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇮🇪 A World Cup winner but that was just the icing on a wonderful & glorious career — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) July 11, 2020

RIP #BigJack – my favourite memory of the Big Man pic.twitter.com/sBCpubfbyW — Clive Tyldesley (@CliveTyldesley) July 11, 2020

Absolutely gutted that BIG JACK has passed away!What a football man,,Loved and adored,specially in Ireland.The best manager I was lucky to play for.The times we had on and off the pitch was priceless !my thoughts are with pat and the family!RIP my good friend Never Forgotten !! — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) July 11, 2020

The best memories I have of my childhood were created by Jack. A giant of a man. RIP 💚 pic.twitter.com/9R51CeH6q3 — Richie Sadlier (@RichieSadlier) July 11, 2020

More to follow…