Quiz: Name The Irish Players Relegated From The Premier League In Last 10 Years

Sean McMahon May 16, 2020

In our latest football quiz, we want you to name all the Irish players who have been relegated from the Premier League in the last 10 years. 

By our calculation, an Irish player has been relegated 44 times in the last 10 seasons but as you will learn from attempting the quiz, there are some who have been involved in relegated teams on more than one occasion.

Please note, that we are only including players who have played for the Republic of Ireland at senior level.

Irish Premier League Relegated Quiz

You have 10 minutes to complete the quiz and to help you along, we have provided the club and year in which the relegation took place for each player.

Best of luck and please let us know how many you can get before the time runs out!

If the quiz does not appear below, please click here.


