Quiz: Name Every Irish Player That Has Played In La Liga

In our latest football quiz, we want you to name every Irish player that has played in La Liga.

You may have seen our quiz from last week when we were looking at English players who have played in Spain’s top-tier. There was only a select group of players and unsurprisingly when it comes to Irish players in La Liga, the group is considerably smaller.

Nevertheless, we want to test your knowledge on this special cohort of Irish footballers.

Every one of these players has been capped by the Republic of Ireland at senior level.

To help you along, we have provided you with the club they played for in Spain and the date in which they made their debut in La Liga.

You have five minutes to get them all.

Good luck and please let us know how you get on in the comments.

If the quiz does not appear below, please click here.

*Hint: One of the players below is a current League Of Ireland manager.



