Home Football Quiz: Can You Name The Ireland Players With The Most Caps?

Quiz: Can You Name The Ireland Players With The Most Caps?

Sean McMahon May 4, 2020

In our latest football quiz, we want you to name the Republic of Ireland players with the most caps. 

There are 21 different players who have appeared at least 70 times for the Republic of Ireland.

We want you to name those 21 players. 

You have seven minutes to name them all and to make it a bit easier, you can just include the surname of the particular player you’re thinking of.

Best of luck and please let us know how well you do in the Facebook comments.

Here’s a hint to get you started.

Ireland quiz

Good luck!


WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Email

About Sean McMahon

Sean is Head of Pundit Arena Rugby. Contact him on Twitter here:
Pundit Arena © 2020. All Rights Reserved.