FAI Chairman Sets Tentative Timeframe For Euros Playoff

FAI Chairman Gerry McAnaney has provided a tentative timeframe for the Republic of Ireland’s crucial Euro 2020 playoff with Slovakia.

The Covid-19 global pandemic has put an abrupt halt to sporting activity around the world and Irish football is no different with football at all grades suspended indefinitely.

This includes the Republic of Ireland’s crucial Euro 2020 playoff with Slovakia which was originally due to be played in Bratislava on March 26.

McAnaney was speaking to Trevor Welch on The Score Sport Show on Cork’s 96FM and he revealed a tentative timeframe to reschedule the fixture – the first week of June.

“Well, the last day I was in Dublin was Patrick’s Day for the UEFA Conference,” McAnaney said.

“We would anticipate that the first week of June, that was what was shown on Tuesday to us. But again, that’s very aspirational.”

The date, albeit aspirational, for the return of the League of Ireland is June 19 and McAnaney confirmed there would be a reduction in the number of fixtures this season as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Yeah, June 19th is the aspirational date that we’ve set, that was set up the NLEC and the clubs last Friday. That’s reducing it down from four to three series of games. In the first division as well, they would hope to finish out in mid-December. I think it’s the 11th December. That’s the plan at the moment but as you know, all these things are aspirational at the moment.”

McAnaney added:

“At the times we’re in, all I’d say to people is that we have to look out for each other. Football is the beautiful game. It will come back and we’ll come back stronger from it. Football is in every part of our community so as a community you must look out for everyone in our community.”

You can listen to the full interview below: