Crucial Ireland Playoff With Slovakia To Be Played Behind Closed Doors

The Slovakian FA and the FAI have confirmed that the Republic of Ireland’s crucial Euro 2020 playoff with Slovakia, due to be held on March 26th, will be played behind closed doors.

Fixtures across a whole range of sports in Europe have been disrupted due to the outbreak of Covid-19 and the latest high-profile match to be hit is Ireland’s meeting with Slovakia.

The Slovakian FA have released the following statement (translated via Google Translate):

“At the meeting of the SFZ Executive Committee, held today (Tuesday, March 10) at the SFZ headquarters in Bratislava, the decision was made on the fate of the relegation match for the European Championship – Ireland.

“On the basis of measures taken by the state authorities in connection with the spread of coronavirus, but also communication with the European Football Union UEFA and the Irish side, VV approved the play-off of Slovakia-Ireland (26.4. At NFS on March 26) without spectators. SFZ President Ján Kováčik announced this decision at the briefing and at the same time assured the fans that SFZ guarantees the return of all funds spent on the purchase of tickets.

“SFZ will inform about the way of refunding via its website www.futbalsfz.sk, but also through its official social networks in the coming days.”

The FAI have since released a statement confirming the news:

“The Republic of Ireland’s UEFA EURO 2020 Play-Off against Slovakia on March 26th will be played behind closed doors on the instruction of the Slovakian government,” a statement read.

“The decision has just been relayed to the Football Association of Ireland by the Slovakian FA following a directive from their government.

“All fans who purchased tickets for the game in Bratislava will be refunded.

“For supporters with queries regarding refunds, please contact customer-relations@fai.ie”