Plenty Of Goals For The Irish In FA Cup Action This Weekend

It was a good weekend for Irish players in the FA Cup third-round as the likes of Callum Robinson, Adam Idah and Harry Arter all got on the scoresheet for their respective clubs.

On Saturday, Idah scored a hattrick for Norwich in their 4-2 victory over Preston North End at Deepdale. The 18-year-old from Douglas in Cork scored from 40-yards with one of his efforts.

He completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the 61st minute, earning the match-ball on just his third senior appearance for the Canaries.

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy said that Idah’s hattrick has given him plenty of food for thought ahead of the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Slovakia at the end of March.

Elsewhere, Harry Arter helped his Fulham side to the fourth round after his 74th-minute 25-yard stunner secured the win over Aston Villa.

What a way to send your club through to the #EmiratesFACup fourth round 🤩 pic.twitter.com/s0QZOMbM35 — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 4, 2020

On Sunday, Callum Robsinson opened the scored for Sheffield United in their 2-1 win over non-league outfit Fylde.

The Republic of Ireland international produced a smart turn and finish inside the box to give his side a 1-0 lead with just eight minutes on the clock.

Turn & finish from Robbo 💫pic.twitter.com/NXllxXyOH2 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 5, 2020

Elsewhere, Republic of Ireland Under-19 international Will Smallbone smashed home a volley in the 48th minute to give Southampton a 2-0 win over Huddersfield.

Will Smallbone on the volley, assisted by Shane Long 🇮🇪⚽️🔥#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/TtUOWDTrhR — Kevin Higgins (@Kevinhiggins94) January 4, 2020