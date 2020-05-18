Home Football Quiz: Name The Last 10 Ireland Internationals To Play For Newcastle

Quiz: Name The Last 10 Ireland Internationals To Play For Newcastle

Sean McMahon May 18, 2020

In our latest football quiz, we want you to name the last 10 Republic of Ireland internationals who have donned the famous black and white stripes of Newcastle United. 

There are currently two Ireland internationals involved with Steve Bruce’s side while over the years there have been some who enjoyed their time on Tyneside whereas others may want to forget their stint in the north-east.

You have five minutes to get all 10 players and to help you along, we have provided the years they played for the club and the respective position in which the player played.

Please note, this quiz only includes players who have played for Newcastle and have earned a cap for the Republic of Ireland at senior level.

Ireland Newcastle Quiz

Good luck and please let us know how you do.

If the quiz does not appear below, please click here.


