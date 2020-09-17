Ian Wright delivers impassioned defence of Roy Keane’s punditry style

“I get butterflies in my stomach because you don’t know what’s coming.”

Ian Wright has delivered an impassionate defence of Roy Keane’s punditry style as the former Arsenal striker admits how much he enjoys working with the Manchester United legend.

Keane, of course, continues to make headlines with his cutting and no-holds-barred analysis which is a far cry from the safer, often dull, punditry style which many of us have grown accustomed to.

The 49-year-old is box office and he gets people talking despite your opinion of him. This is reflected in his continued presence on Sky Sports’ Premier League coverage and ITV’s broadcasts of England internationals.

However, many criticise the Cork man for not providing enough analysis and instead generating a soundbite or headline.

Wright, who has had his fair share of on-air debates with Keane, particularly during the 2018 World Cup, disagrees with this perception.

Ian Wright: “Roy Keane never says anything on there for effect.”

“Well, the thing is, it’s not even a case of playing off each other, Roy says what he says,” Wright said on Off The Ball.

“You either disagree with it or you agree with it. If you disagree, then you know you’re going into an area where you don’t know what’s coming next. What I love about it is, I’m never far away from bursting out laughing. And he’s not neither. Of course, he’s a serious guy and he always says to me before we go on, ‘Wrighty, give me none of that banter bollocks, I’m here to talk serious football.’

“He never says anything on there for effect. He never says anything when he’s talking about football for effect. When he says something, I remember a little while back he said something about David De Gea and Harry Maguire, he meant that. I think the people get confused with him saying something like that, he meant that. When you know Roy Keane, you take that for what it is, because he probably would be swinging.

Wright added: “I don’t have as much fun on the television. Obviously, Shearer and Lineker, magnificent. But when I’m on with Roy, I get butterflies in my stomach because you don’t know what’s coming.”

