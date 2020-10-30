“I tried to give him as many opportunities as I could” – Mikel Arteta on Mesut Ozil

Interesting insight from the Arsenal boss.

Mikel Arteta has said that he has given Mesut Ozil as many opportunities as he could in order for the German star to resurrect his career at Arsenal.

Ozil hasn’t made a Premier League appearance for the north London club since March and most recently he was left out of Arsenal’s 25-man Premier League squad and their Europa League squad for the 2020/21 season.

Arteta has had to field countless questions about Ozil in almost every press conference that he has given over the last few weeks. His most recent media duties, ahead of his side’s clash with Manchester United this weekend, sheds some light on the situation.

The Arsenal manager has confirmed that he has given the 32-year-old as many opportunities as he could to turn his career around and that he has been fair in his approach.

“What I can tell you that I tried my best, I tried to give him as many opportunities as I could,” Arteta told Sky Sports.

“And that from my own side, I’ve been patient, and I give him opportunities and I’ve been fair.

“He’s a player that belongs to a football club, he’s been a really important player in the last few seasons. I have to respect that, I’m here to make decisions, the best decisions for the team and for the club.

“This is what I try to do and then I have to explain them because people need the reasons and the right answers. I just give mine, whether they believe me or agree with me or not, there’s nothing I can do.

“But I have to put my decisions, with my heart and with my brain to make the right decisions that I believe are good.”

