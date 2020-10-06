Harry Redknapp believes Spurs could win the Premier League this season

An interesting debate.

Harry Redknapp has said that he believes Spurs could win the Premier League title this season.

The Premier League is currently on a two-week break due to the international window and after four rounds of fixtures, some pretty incredible results have taken place.

Most notably at the weekend, Liverpool conceded seven goals in a 7-2 thumping at the hands of Aston Villa while Manchester United were on the receiving end of a 6-1 thrashing by Spurs.

Manchester City also dropped points to Leeds while they themselves suffered a big 5-1 defeat to Leicester City a week before that.

That leaves Aston Villa and Everton as the only two unbeaten sides in the Premier League. Spurs have also recruited wisely over the summer and Redknapp believes this added depth to their squad could see them mount a genuine title challenge.

Harry Redknapp: Spurs could win the league this year

“Jamie, if you asked me, honestly, I think they’ll make top four,” Redknapp said to his son on Sky Sports.

“I think they could even win the league this year. I know people will think I’m crazy but you look at the squad. It looks like it could be an open year. Look at the results at the weekend – no crowds. I’m telling ya, that is some squad they’ve got. They’ve got cover in every position. In every position they’re strong, you know?

“They’ve a real, real powerful squad.”

Redknapp added: “I think if anyone is going to upset the big two, then you have to fancy Tottenham.

“Look through that team, have a look at the squad. Have a look at that forward line – Son, Harry Kane, Bale, Dele Alli. They’ve got strength in depth everywhere. Midfield, full of midfield players. Defensively, two left-backs now, two right-backs. “I think Tottenham are a danger to anybody in that division this year.”

You can watch the full conversation below:

