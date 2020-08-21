Man United release statement after alleged Harry Maguire incident

The world’s most expensive defender is believed to have been involved in an alleged incident in Greece.

Manchester United have released a statement following widespread reports that defender Harry Maguire was involved in an “alleged incident” on the Greek island of Mykonos.

The alleged incident is said to have taken place on Thursday night. Sky Sports have reported that Maguire was transferred on a boat in a police vehicle from Mykonos to the Greek island of Syros.

“The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night,” Manchester United said in a statement.

“Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities.

“At this time we will be making no further comment.”

The squad are currently taking some time off after their elongated season which involved reaching the Europa League semi-final.

The 2020/21 Premier League campaign gets underway on September 12th. Due to United’s progress in the Europa League, their first game against Burnley has been postponed. They will instead host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on September 19th.

Maguire signed for Manchester United last August for a world record fee of £80m. The 27-year-old has made 55 appearances for United across all competitions.

Read More About: Harry Maguire, Manchester United, Premier League