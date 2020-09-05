Harry Kane: Mason Greenwood is a “complete goalscorer”

High praise.

Harry Kane believes that Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood is a “complete goalscorer” after the Spurs frontman saw how the youngster has been performing in England training.

Greenwood was called up by Gareth Southgate for England’s UEFA Nations League fixtures against Iceland and Denmark.

This is Greenwood’s first senior international call-up and it will certainly be interesting to see if the 18-year-old can continue his impressive displays on the international stage.

Greenwood scored 17 goals for Manchester United across all competitions last season which has unsurprisingly led to considerable hype around the young striker.

Kane, who has been training with Greenwood over the last week, believed that Manchester United frontman has a big future.



“Mason has been great,” Kane said as reported by BBC Sport.

“You can tell he is full of confidence as a player, he is not afraid to shoot, not afraid to take players on and that is exactly what we want.

“As a goalscorer people use the phrase: ‘He is a natural goalscorer’. I guess it is just one of those things, you work a lot on being in the right place at the right time.

“I think that shows a really complete goalscorer when you can score in any situation.

“Obviously it has only been a short period of time but he definitely looks like a real top finisher. We look forward to having him in the squads to come because he is still very young.”

England took on Iceland at 5pm on Saturday before they face Denmark on Tuesday at 7.45pm.

Greenwood was sprung from the bench to earn his senior international cap.

Phil Foden also made his debut but Jack Grealish failed to make an appearance despite being named on the bnech.

Grealish was a late call-up to the squad after the withdrawal of Harry Winks and Marcus Rashford.

