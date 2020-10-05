Sky Sports issue apology over remark made by Graeme Souness about Erik Lamela

“We would like to apologise for any offence caused.”

Sky Sports issued an apology last night to anyone who may have been offended by Graeme Souness’ comments on Erik Lamela for his role in the sending off of Anthony Martial.

During the first half of Tottenham’s crushing 6-1 victory over Manchester United, Martial and Lamela came together in the box where Lamela made contact with the face of Martial. The French forward then reacted by doing the same as he brushed Lamela’s face with his hand.

This caused the Argentinian to drop to the floor and Martial was subsequently sent off for the incident.

Souness, who was acting as a pundit in the Sky Sports studio labelled Lamela’s behaviour as “very Latin.”

“If Martial is going then Lamela has to go,” Souness said.

“He raises his hands, Martial lashes out, it’s like a tickle across your chops and he’s gone down. It is pathetic. It’s very Latin.

“If one goes, both have to go. It’s pathetic.

“Is this what the English game is about? We, the Brits, do it differently. I’ve played in a Latin country, I’ve worked in Latin countries, I know how they see the game. Lamela will sleep well tonight thinking he has done a great piece of work for his team. That is not us.”

Sky Sports and Graeme Souness apology

Liverpool’s clash with Aston Villa followed that evening and just when Sky Sports’ broadcast was about to finish, presenter David Jones issued the following statement.

“Earlier in the show we were critical of Erik Lamela’s part in Anthony Martial’s sending off in the United – Spurs game,” Jones said.

“We’d like to apologise for any offence that was caused and the stereotyping of the Latin culture.”

