Quiz: Name These FIFA World Cup Golden Boot Winners

In our latest football quiz, we’re shifting our attention to the greatest sporting tournament on earth, the FIFA World Cup.

The World Cup is the pinnacle of international football and it will certainly be interesting to see what transpires in Qatar in 2022 considering the tournament will be held in November and December.

In this quiz, we want you to name the players who have won the Golden Boot award, i.e. the top goal scorer, beginning with the 1982 World Cup which was held in Spain and won by Italy.

To help you along, we have provided you with the nationality of the Golden Boot winner for each World Cup. You will have to name two players for the 1994 World Cup as the award was shared that year.

You have five minutes to complete the quiz.

Best of luck and please let us know how you get on.

If this quiz does not appear below, please click here.



