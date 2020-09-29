Gary Neville explains why he’s changed his mind about his title prediction

We’re only three games in but he’s changed his mind.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has outlined his reasons for changing his prediction of the 2020/21 Premier League title winners from Manchester City to Liverpool.

The new season is only three weeks old but the reigning champions have got off to a blistering start, winning their first three fixtures while completely outclassing Arsenal in their most recent outing.

Manchester City have only played two games but they suffered a shock defeat to top of the table Leicester City as they conceded an incredible five goals in what was a 5-2 defeat to Brendan Rodgers’ side.

City are considered to be the main title challengers to Liverpool this season with many picking Pep Guardiola’s side to win the title.

However, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville, who originally picked City to win the title, has changed his mind to Liverpool because of what he has seen over the last few weeks.

“I picked Manchester City before the start of the season, when we were asked to make our predictions, just on the basis that they would respond,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“I thought they would do more in the transfer market, but I’m in the position whereby, and it’s only three games in, I’m going to change my mind.”

Neville believes that the main difference between the sides is work-rate and this is the reason for his change in prediction.

Gary Neville’s title prediction

“Against Arsenal, the (Liverpool) first-half performance was outstanding. When you are up in the gantry, you see more in terms of the shape against on corners. They were really serious about their work. Their reaction to giving the ball away was impeccable all over the pitch.

“The front three set the tone for it, but everybody else backs them up. They were absolutely outstanding.”

Neville said of Manchester City:

“But when I watch the application of Liverpool in the game against Arsenal, and the application of Manchester City, it’s a different level. And that’s the one thing that Pep Guardiola will really need to affect.

“For two seasons, their transition from losing the ball to winning the ball back was off the scale, like we’ve never seen. He was bringing Barcelona to the Premier League.

“They’ve stepped off it. They stepped off it last season and I think at that point I felt with the levels they’d reached they were always going to go over the edge a little bit. I expected them to start this season really, really at it.

“Against Wolves they were good, but Sunday was really worrying because I just didn’t see that same urgency and application to the game.”

Manchester City will hope to get back on track when they travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds this weekend while Liverpool are away to Aston Villa.

