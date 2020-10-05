Gary Neville recalls his first impression of Teddy Sheringham when he joined Manchester United

He came with a big reputation.

Gary Neville has recalled one of his first impressions of Teddy Sheringham when the former England striker signed for Manchester United in 1997.

Manchester United entered the 1997/1998 Premier League campaign without their talisman Eric Cantona after the Frenchman retired from the game at the age of 31.

It’s safe to say that they were some pretty big shoes to fill considering the cult status Cantona enjoyed at Old Trafford.

Replacing him was never going to be easy but Alex Ferguson cast his eyes down south and plucked Sheringham from Tottenham Hotspur.

Sheringham scored 14 goals in all competitions during his first season but he had yet to convince the Manchester United faithful that he was the man to replace Cantona.

Such pressure can cripple even the most confident of players but Sheringham revealed in a chat with Off The Ball that it was an opportunity he was relishing.

“If you wanted you could look at it like, ‘Woah, I’m replacing Eric Cantona, that’s a big deal’ and put extra pressure on myself,” Sheringham said.

“But I’d gotten into the England squad by kind of replacing Peter Beardsley, a fantastic player. I’d joined Tottenham replacing Gary Lineker.

“So, all those different moves you make throughout your career, you can put the pressure on or do you say, Terry Venables has picked me for Spurs, the England manager has put me in and Alex Ferguson wants me to play for his great club. Let’s take the positives out of this.”

Neville, although he was still young, was a mainstay of United’s back-four at that stage and he revealed how Sheringham exuded confidence even during his first day at training.

Gary Neville’s first impression on Teddy Sheringham

“It was the first time we’d ever seen a red Ferrari in Salford at the training ground,” Neville said.

“Scholesy and Butty wanted to key it, and Becks wanted to buy it.”

Dwight Yorke signed for United ahead of the 1998/1999 season and Sheringham found his starting opportunities limited due to Yorke and Andy Cole’s potent partnership.

Nevertheless, Sheringham would score some vital goals, most notably in the FA Cup final against Newcastle and the dramatic equaliser against Bayern Munich in the Champions League final.