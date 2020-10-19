Gary Neville says Sergio Aguero should apologise to Sian Massey-Ellis

The Argentine striker came under fire at the weekend because of this incident.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes that Sergio Aguero should apologise to Sian Massey-Ellis for making contact with the official during Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Arsenal at the weekend.

City claimed a 1-0 win over Mikel Arteta’s side thanks to a first-half goal from Raheem Sterling. The win lifts Pep Guardiola’s side up to 10th in the Premier League table although they have a game in hand.

Aguero came in for severe criticism on social media when he reached out and grabbed Massey-Ellis’ shoulder after remonstrating with the assistant for a throw-in decision which went against the Argentinian star.

There are reports today which state that Aguero will face no retrospective punishment despite the rules stating that such an incident warrants a yellow card and if the action is considered to be in an aggressive manner, a red card should be issued.

Gary Neville, who was speaking to CNN Sport, believes Sergio Aguero should apologise to Massey-Ellis.

“No football player should ever put their hands on an official, whether they be female or male,” Neville said.

“Aguero did make a mistake on Saturday. I think it’s obviously worse by the fact that he put his hands on a female official, which he should never have done.

“I think [he] would be best served by apologizing and getting it over and done with rather than trying to defend the fact that it probably was an instinctive reaction.”

Guardiola was quizzed on the incident in the post-match press conference and he defended Aguero by saying he is one of the nicest people he’s ever met in his life.

“Come on guys. Sergio is the nicest person I ever met in my life. Look for problems in other situations, not in this one.”

